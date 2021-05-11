Medical Animation Market 2021 Dynamics, Top Players, Type, Regional Segmented, Outlook and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Medical Animation market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 130.6 million by 2017 with growth rate of 18.6%.

Market Dynamics

Medical animation exhibits strong potential to impact traditional way of pharmaceutical marketing, patient-engagement services, research studies, and disease-treatment optimization in many fields. Increasing number of life science and pharmaceutical companies are accepting medical animation as an important tool to improve their marketing strategies. As a result, companies operating in this market are introducing novel products to attract a large customer base. For instance, in April 2014, ZWSOFT; the China-based company launched 3D product design software use in medical animation that helps in designing product development projects.

Furthermore, the emergence of advanced technologies such as computer graphics and 4D is proven to be the better alternatives for medico-marketing. Information presented through such technologies is more appealing and can easily communicate the message. Thus, implementing it in marketing field help physicians to better understand product information which provides a strong platform for companies to promote their products and thus to attract more consumers. Additionally, rising concept of social media in the healthcare field is considered to be a key contributing factor for the growing awareness on medical animation amongst end-users.

Technology Takeaway

The technology segment is categorized into 2D, 3D, 4D, and Flash. Among which, 3D type segment is accounted for the significant share of the global market. It is noted that educational film based on the surgical or physiological topic is increasingly using 3D computer graphics which provides a healthy platform for the segment growth. Furthermore, several research studies suggested that the 3D technology offers a high-quality illustration of internal processes compared to other conventional technologies. Such associated benefits would, in turn, establish a healthy platform for this segment to grow further. Application segment is divided into Drug Mechanism, Surgical Training, Patient Education, Molecular Studies, and Others. The therapeutic area is divided into Cardiology, Oncology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, and others. The end-use category is viewed as Academics, Hospitals, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America and Europe accounted for the highest share, capturing more than 75% share of the total industry in 2017, collectively. Presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies coupled with rising number of surgical interventions has helped these regions to capture a significant share of the total market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR. The government is playing a pivotal role in stimulating the growth of medical animation industry in this region. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities geared by multinational companies towards developing products suited to the APAC market is supporting the regional growth.

Global Medical Animation Market, by Region, 2017 vs 2025

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Infuse, Ghost Productions, Inc., Hybrid Animation, Scientific Animations, Radius Digital Science, and Viscira are operating in this market. Strong product portfolio coupled with market expansion through strategic mergers and acquisitions help these companies to post significant revenue share. For instance, the U.S. based Infuse Medical offers services such as 3D animation, mobile app development, educational tools and interactive sales program. Further, the company is actively engaged in providing animation software such as SunshineSync, Ether DCP, Ether enterprise app store, and Mobile app diagnostics to attract customers.

