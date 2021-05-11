Medical X-ray Generator Market 2021 Healthcare Industry Analysis by COVID-19 Impact Forecast by Size, and Global Trends Analysis To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The medical x-ray generator market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1,403 million by 2017 with growth rate of 3.2%.

Market Dynamics

Medical x-ray generators are primarily used to generate visual representations of the internal organs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. These devices act by modifying the voltage and the current, which is modulated to a desired level within an x-ray tube, to generate an X-Ray beam. This generator enables to convert electrical energy into x-rays within the X-ray tube. X-ray generators are widely used for to treat and diagnose various cardiac problems such as coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and others. Across the globe, the number of individuals suffering from cardiovascular disorders is on the rise. For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular is the number one cause of death globally compared to any other disease condition. The organization estimated that in 2015, around 17.7 million people die due to cardiac disorders, representing more than 31% of the global death. This factor would, in turn, provide a healthy platform for this market. Additionally, tie-ups between research institutes and government bodies, and the presence of numerous manufacturers are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. However, strict regulations coupled with high cost of some devices hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the global industry is categorized as stationary and portable. Among which, the stationary segment is accounted for the highest share (more than 72%) of the total market. These products are highly stable, durable and relatively less expensive thus increasingly used for diagnostic purposes in long-term treatment such as radiographic inspection operations. Whereas, portable devices are anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate (over 7%) owing to the growing demand for such products coupled with the advancement in technologies. Mammography, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Orthopedics, and others are categorized under application segment. Of which, cardiovascular application recorded the highest revenue, USD 336.8 million in 2017 and is likely to dominate the total market over the forecast period. On contrary, mammography application is likely to grow with the fastest growth rate owing to the availability of a large number of innovative medical x-ray generators which can be used in mammographic applications.

Global Medical X-ray Generator Market by Type, 2017 vs 2025

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America accounted for USD 565.1 million revenue and is anticipated to dominate the overall industry during the future period. Growing number of government and non-government organization working towards to promote the awareness regarding the use of these products support the regional growth. For example, International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Global Health Team, intending to expand market access as well as propelling exports in the U.S. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of investment by key players coupled with favorable government initiatives drive the market demand in this region.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies namely DRGEM Corporation, Spellman HV Electronics, ECORAY, Nanning Yiju Medical Electronics, and EMD Technologies are profiled in detailed. Spellman HV Electronics has captured significant revenue share in 2017 owing to its innovative product offering coupled with strong marketing strategies. For instance, in June 2015, Spellman launched a new Z series of radiography generators. The product was launched at a relatively lower cost and to cater to radiography and veterinary imaging segments. During the same year, the company announced the expansion of their product portfolio of XRB monoblock X-ray sources with the introduction of XRBC Monoblock series. Such introductions have helped this company to record high revenue under this market segment.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPE

Stationary

Portable

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Mammography

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Orthopedics

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

