Paper Diagnostics Market 2021 Share, Size, Competitors, Applications and Forecasts Up to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The paper diagnostics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 5,302 million by 2017 with growth rate of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

The traditional method for analyzing vital parameters such as glucose, oxygen level, and pH involves drawing of patient’s blood and was sent to the laboratory for analysis. Paper diagnostic technique presents a unique opportunity in analyzing these parameters with the simple, cost-effective and non-invasive method. This technology enables an individual to check vital parameters in-home facilities, and in remote areas. Continuous increase in incidences of communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV is considered to be a high impact rendering driver for this industry growth.

For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is considered to be one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity globally. The organization stated that in 2012 around 14 million cancer cases were recorded across the globe. Paper-based systems offer a simple, affordable and easy method in these disease diagnosis, augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as rising demand for homecare, technological advancements, and increasing government support stimulate the product demand to some extent. However, increasing product recalls is anticipated to hamper user confidence hence pull back the market growth.

Product Takeaway

In terms of products, the global paper diagnostics market is divided as Dipsticks, and Lateral Flow Assays. Around 64% share of the total market is captured by lateral flow assays which are expected to maintain its dominance over the study period. During the year 2025, this segment is projected to capture more than 66% share of the total industry. These assays are widely used in terms of pregnancy tests. High growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing demand for miniaturized and non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Furthermore, associated benefits such as improved clinical sensitivity & specificity, better patient compliance, and cost reduction are expected to stimulate the segment growth significantly.

Global Paper Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2017 vs 2025

Device Type Takeaway

Device types segment is bifurcated as Diagnostics and Monitoring. The increasing acceptance of paper method has helped diagnostics segment to record significant revenue share. For instance, the paper-based point of care testing method is widely accepted among end-users as this technique capable of forming effective multiplexing as compared to nitrocellulose material. Associated advantages would, in turn, boost the uptake of paper diagnostics, driving the industry demand. Application segment is categorized into Food quality testing, Environmental monitoring, and Clinical Diagnostics. Among which, environmental monitoring captured approximately 18% share (lowest amongst another application area) of the total market through the study period. Disease types segment is divided into Infectious diseases, Cancer, Liver Disorders, and Other. Whereas, the end-user industry is classified as Research Laboratories, Home Healthcare, and Hospital Settings.

Regional Takeaway

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global market with 42.67% share in 2017. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and HIV is expected to stimulate the rapid and effective diagnostic methods, augmenting the growth of this industry. For example, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data, in 2016, around 9,272 tuberculosis cases were recorded.

As a result, organizations such as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) invest considerably to increase awareness about infectious diseases treatment and prevention among the patient population in the U.S. This would, in turn, boost the utilization of paper diagnostic techniques, driving the industry demand. On the contrary, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with faster CAGR during the study period. Technological advancements such as a combination of nanotechnology with paper diagnostics, aging population, and increasing chronic disease incidences are considered to be a primary driving factor for the regional growth.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Major players operating in this industry include BiognostiX, Alere Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Introduction of technologically advanced products and strategic collaborations are considered to be a key parameter for being competitive in this industry. It is noted that established companies are actively engaged in strategic engagements to expand their product offering. For example, in July 2013, Diagnostics For All collaborated with MC10 in order to develop disposable, reader-less and quantitative paper-microfluidic device to measure micronutrients accurately.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

Diagnostics

Monitoring

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Food quality testing

Environmental monitoring

Clinical Diagnostics

MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

Infectious diseases

Cancer

Liver Disorders

Other

MARKET, BY END USE

Research Laboratories

Home Healthcare

Hospital Settings

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

