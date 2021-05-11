Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market 2021 Development, Leading Players & Forecast Outlook | 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The veterinary reference laboratory market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 2.48 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 10.3%.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to be an important factor driving the growth of veterinary reference laboratory market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, large number of people affected with the infections spread through direct or indirect human-animal interface. Also, the WHO stated that zoonotic diseases represent significant public threat and demand proper diagnosis and treatment approach. Furthermore, growing consumption of animal proteins, and thus the expenditure on animal health is also expected to be a factor helping to catalyze this industry growth. According to various research studies, the global demand for animal protein is increasing at constant rate. From 2015 to 2030, the meat production is projected to increase by more than 1 percent annually. This growth will be driven by the increasing preference of people from a vegetarian diet to animal proteins. Such factors would in turn surge in demand for veterinary reference laboratories, driving the industry growth. Other factors such as rising demand for animal derived food products, increasing number of veterinary practitioners, and rising pet care cost augment the overall market growth to some extent. However, low awareness level regarding animal healthcare, especially in developing regions, hamper the market growth during the study period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293932

Technology Takeaway

The global veterinary reference laboratory market is divided in terms of technology, application, and animal types. Based on technology, the market is divided into Hematology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, and Immunodiagnostics. In 2016, clinical chemistry segment recorded USD 639.8 million and is projected to dominate the overall market in foreseeable future. This segment covers the various tests of blood and urine samples to check the function and capability of animal metabolisms and organs. Applications segment is categorized as Bacteriology, Clinical Pathology, Toxicology, and Productivity Testing. The market, by animal type is divided as Companion Animals, and Production Animals. Companion animals include Dogs, Cats, and others. Whereas, production animal covers Poultry, Cattles, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Depending upon geography, North America dominated the global industry in 2016. Of which, the U.S. market for VRL is growing consistently, and is in a state of transition. High prevalence of livestock and zoonotic diseases coupled with the rising pet ownership support the industry growth in this region. While the industry is on a high growth trajectory in developed regions, the overall market appears to be growing at a promising growth rate in developing regions. Among which, Asia Pacific regions accounted for more than 15% share of the total market, followed by ELISA tests and PCR tests accounting for majority of revenue share in region.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293932

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as IDEXX Laboratories, VCA, Inc., Greencross Limited, Zoetis, and Neogen Corporation are some of the prominent participants in the global veterinary reference laboratories market. VCA, Inc. and IDEXX, collectively, captured highest (more than 60%) share of the global industry. At the same time, small scale companies are actively engaged in providing comprehensive veterinary laboratory services to capture significant market share. For instance, U.S. based veterinary medicine company, VCA Inc., offers advanced veterinary laboratory testing and imaging procedures in all states of the U.S. and certain areas in Canada. The company has diverse range of customer base (over 16,000) including veterinary hospitals. In 2014, the company registered approx. USD 360.9 million (16% of the total revenue) from laboratory segment.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostics

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Bacteriology

Clinical Pathology

Toxicology

Productivity Testing

MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Others

Production Animals

Poultry

Cattles

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Botulinum Toxin Market

Paper Diagnostics Market