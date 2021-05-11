Parp Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Pipeline And Market Analysis
“PARP Inhibitors Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2018“, report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and pipeline drugs across this mechanism of action. The report provides the detailed analysis of 15+ products along with 12+ companies involved. AbbVie and Pfizer are among the developers of most promising pipeline products.
Overview of pipeline development activities for PARP Inhibitors
Pipeline analysis of 15+ therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and non-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, technology and patent details. Report contains the development and sale activities for marketed drugs.
Therapeutic segmentation of products for PARP Inhibitors
The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration route across this Immunotherapy.
Scope
- The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of PARP Inhibitors
- The report provides the marketed drugs information including its sales, development activities and details of patent expiry
- The report provides the insight of current and future market for PARP Inhibitors
- The report provides pipeline products under drug profile section which includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators, development partner and chemical information
- Coverage of the PARP Inhibitors pipeline on the basis of target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule type
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for PARP Inhibitors and also provide company profiling
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from late stage till pre-clinical stage
- Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development and molecule type
Table of contents
- Executive Summary
- Collaboration, Acquisitions and LicensingTable of Contents
- Overview
- Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase
- Structure and Function of PARP1
- PARP Homologs
- Functions of PARP
- Role in DNA Repair
- Function in Chromatin Remodeling
- Effects on Transcription Factors and Epigenetic Factors
- PARP Inhibitor
- Market Overview
- Comparative Analysis of Pipeline & Marketed Products
- Marketed Drug Candidate Profiles
- Zejula: Tesaro
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Zejula Heat Map
- Product Development Activities
- Forecasted Sales for Zejula
- Zejula Analyst Insights
- Market Positioning of PARP Inhibitors
- PARP Inhibitors Market Evolution
- PARP Inhibitors Class Share Evolution
- Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
- Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
- Veliparib: Abbvie
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
- Forecasted Sales for Veliparib
- Veliparib Analyst Insights
- Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
- Early Stage Products (Phase I and IND)
- Comparative Analysis
- Pre-clinical Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
- Assessment by Monotherapy Products
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Dormant Products
- Comparative Analysis
- Discontinued Products
- Comparative Analysis
- Appendix