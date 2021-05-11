Parp Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Pipeline And Market Analysis

“PARP Inhibitors Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2018“, report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and pipeline drugs across this mechanism of action. The report provides the detailed analysis of 15+ products along with 12+ companies involved. AbbVie and Pfizer are among the developers of most promising pipeline products.

Overview of pipeline development activities for PARP Inhibitors

Pipeline analysis of 15+ therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and non-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, technology and patent details. Report contains the development and sale activities for marketed drugs.

Therapeutic segmentation of products for PARP Inhibitors

The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration route across this Immunotherapy.

Scope

The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of PARP Inhibitors

The report provides the marketed drugs information including its sales, development activities and details of patent expiry

The report provides the insight of current and future market for PARP Inhibitors

The report provides pipeline products under drug profile section which includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators, development partner and chemical information

Coverage of the PARP Inhibitors pipeline on the basis of target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule type

The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for PARP Inhibitors and also provide company profiling

Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from late stage till pre-clinical stage

Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development and molecule type

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Overview

Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase

Structure and Function of PARP1

PARP Homologs

Functions of PARP

Role in DNA Repair

Function in Chromatin Remodeling

Effects on Transcription Factors and Epigenetic Factors

PARP Inhibitor

Market Overview

Comparative Analysis of Pipeline & Marketed Products

Marketed Drug Candidate Profiles

Zejula: Tesaro

Product Description

Research and Development

Zejula Heat Map

Product Development Activities

Zejula Heat Map

Forecasted Sales for Zejula

Zejula Analyst Insights

Market Positioning of PARP Inhibitors

PARP Inhibitors Market Evolution

PARP Inhibitors Class Share Evolution

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Veliparib: Abbvie

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Forecasted Sales for Veliparib

Veliparib Analyst Insights

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I and IND)

Comparative Analysis

Pre-clinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products

Assessment by Monotherapy Products

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Dormant Products

Comparative Analysis

Discontinued Products

Comparative Analysis

Appendix

