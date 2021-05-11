Global Gleevec Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gleevec business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gleevec market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gleevec, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gleevec market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gleevec companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

100mg

400mg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Pharmacy

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Novartis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gleevec consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gleevec market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gleevec manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gleevec with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gleevec submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gleevec Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gleevec Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gleevec Segment by Type

2.2.1 100mg

2.2.2 400mg

2.3 Gleevec Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gleevec Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gleevec Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Gleevec Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gleevec Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Pharmacy

2.5 Gleevec Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gleevec Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gleevec Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Gleevec Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Gleevec by Company

3.1 Global Gleevec Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Gleevec Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gleevec Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gleevec Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Gleevec Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gleevec Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Gleevec Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Gleevec Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Gleevec Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Gleevec Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gleevec by Regions

..…continued.

