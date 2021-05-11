Global Softgel Capsules Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Softgel Capsules will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Softgel Capsules market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ 3740.8 million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Softgel Capsules market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Softgel Capsules market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Softgel Capsules, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Softgel Capsules market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Softgel Capsules companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Gelatin Soft Capsule
Non-animal Soft Capsule
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Health Care Products
Drug
Other (Cosmetics, etc)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Catalent
Lonza (Capsugel)
Aenova
Procaps
Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Nature’s Bounty
Captek
IVC
Strides Pharma Science
EuroCaps
Shineway
By-Health
Donghai Pharm
Soft Gel Technologies
Baihe Biotech
Sirio Pharma
Guangdong Yichao
Ziguang Group
Amway
Yuwang Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Softgel Capsules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Softgel Capsules market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Softgel Capsules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Softgel Capsules with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Softgel Capsules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Softgel Capsules?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Softgel Capsules Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Softgel Capsules Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Softgel Capsules Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Softgel Capsules Segment by Type
2.2.1 Gelatin Soft Capsule
2.2.2 Non-animal Soft Capsule
2.3 Softgel Capsules Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Softgel Capsules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Softgel Capsules Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Softgel Capsules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Softgel Capsules Segment by Application
2.4.1 Health Care Products
2.4.2 Drug
2.4.3 Other (Cosmetics, etc)
2.5 Softgel Capsules Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Softgel Capsules Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Softgel Capsules Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Softgel Capsules Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Softgel Capsules by Company
3.1 Global Softgel Capsules Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Softgel Capsules Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Softgel Capsules Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Softgel Capsules Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Softgel Capsules Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Softgel Capsules Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Softgel Capsules Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Softgel Capsules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Softgel Capsules Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Softgel Capsules Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Softgel Capsules by Regions
4.1 Softgel Capsules by Regions
4.2 Americas Softgel Capsules Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Softgel Capsules Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Softgel Capsules Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Softgel Capsules Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Softgel Capsules Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Softgel Capsules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Softgel Capsules Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Softgel Capsules Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Softgel Capsules Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Softgel Capsules Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Softgel Capsules Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Softgel Capsules Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Softgel Capsules Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Softgel Capsules Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Softgel Capsules by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Softgel Capsules Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Softgel Capsules Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Softgel Capsules Consumption by Type
Continued…
