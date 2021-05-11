Global Folic Acid Tablets Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Folic Acid Tablets market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Folic Acid Tablets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Folic Acid Tablets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Folic Acid Tablets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Folic Acid Tablets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Folic Acid Tablets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

1mg

5mg

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pregnancy Lady

Pregnant Lady

Lactating Lady

Child

Men

General

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bayer

Meydunlg

A＆Z Pharmaceutical

Cardinal Health

Leading Pharma, LLC

Endo International

Scrianen

Meiaojian

Fishburg

Sunota

Ferguson

Lisheng Pharmaceutical

By-Health

Elevit

Nutrilite

Forceval

SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP

Osteroform

Natures Bounty

Renhe Pharmacy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Folic Acid Tablets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Folic Acid Tablets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Folic Acid Tablets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Folic Acid Tablets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Folic Acid Tablets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Folic Acid Tablets Segment by Type

2.2.1 1mg

2.2.2 5mg

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Folic Acid Tablets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pregnancy Lady

2.4.2 Pregnant Lady

2.4.3 Lactating Lady

2.4.4 Child

2.4.5 Men

2.4.6 General

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Folic Acid Tablets by Company

3.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Folic Acid Tablets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Folic Acid Tablets by Regions

4.1 Folic Acid Tablets by Regions

4.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Folic Acid Tablets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Folic Acid Tablets Distributors

10.3 Folic Acid Tablets Customer

11 Global Folic Acid Tablets Market Forecast

11.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Bayer

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.1.3 Bayer Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Bayer Latest Developments

12.2 Meydunlg

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.2.3 Meydunlg Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Meydunlg Latest Developments

12.3 A＆Z Pharmaceutical

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.3.3 A＆Z Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 A＆Z Pharmaceutical Latest Developments

12.4 Cardinal Health

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.4.3 Cardinal Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Cardinal Health Latest Developments

12.5 Leading Pharma, LLC

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.5.3 Leading Pharma, LLC Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Leading Pharma, LLC Latest Developments

12.6 Endo International

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.6.3 Endo International Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Endo International Latest Developments

12.7 Scrianen

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.7.3 Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Scrianen Latest Developments

12.8 Meiaojian

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.8.3 Meiaojian Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Meiaojian Latest Developments

12.9 Fishburg

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.9.3 Fishburg Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Fishburg Latest Developments

12.10 Sunota

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.10.3 Sunota Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Sunota Latest Developments

12.11 Ferguson

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.11.3 Ferguson Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Ferguson Latest Developments

12.12 Lisheng Pharmaceutical

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.12.3 Lisheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Lisheng Pharmaceutical Latest Developments

12.13 By-Health

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.13.3 By-Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 By-Health Latest Developments

12.14 Elevit

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.14.3 Elevit Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Elevit Latest Developments

12.15 Nutrilite

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.15.3 Nutrilite Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Nutrilite Latest Developments

12.16 Forceval

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.16.3 Forceval Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Forceval Latest Developments

12.17 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.17.3 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Latest Developments

12.18 Osteroform

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.18.3 Osteroform Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Osteroform Latest Developments

12.19 Natures Bounty

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.19.3 Natures Bounty Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Natures Bounty Latest Developments

12.20 Renhe Pharmacy

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered

12.20.3 Renhe Pharmacy Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Renhe Pharmacy Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Folic Acid Tablets Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of 1mg

Table 5. Major Players of 5mg

Table 6. Major Players of Other

Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 10. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales by Company (2017-2019) (M Pcs)

Table 18. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 19. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 23. Players Folic Acid Tablets Products Offered

Table 24. Folic Acid Tablets Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 25. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Table 26. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 27. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 28. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 29. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 30. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 31. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 32. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 33. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 34. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 35. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 36. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 37. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 38. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 39. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 40. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 41. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 42. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 43. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 44. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 45. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 46. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 47. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 48. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 49. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 50. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 51. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 52. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 53. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 54. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 55. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Table 60. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 61. Folic Acid Tablets Distributors List

Table 62. Folic Acid Tablets Customer List

Table 63. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (M Pcs)

Table 64. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 65. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 66. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 67. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (M Pcs)

Table 68. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 69. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 70. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 71. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (M Pcs)

Table 72. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 73. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 74. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 75. Bayer Product Offered

Table 76. Bayer Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 77. Bayer Main Business

Table 78. Bayer Latest Developments

Table 79. Bayer Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 80. Meydunlg Product Offered

Table 81. Meydunlg Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 82. Meydunlg Main Business

Table 83. Meydunlg Latest Developments

Table 84. Meydunlg Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 85. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Product Offered

Table 86. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 87. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Main Business

Table 88. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Latest Developments

Table 89. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 90. Cardinal Health Product Offered

Table 91. Cardinal Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 92. Cardinal Health Main Business

Table 93. Cardinal Health Latest Developments

Table 94. Cardinal Health Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 95. Leading Pharma, LLC Product Offered

Table 96. Leading Pharma, LLC Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 97. Leading Pharma, LLC Main Business

Table 98. Leading Pharma, LLC Latest Developments

Table 99. Leading Pharma, LLC Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 100. Endo International Product Offered

Table 101. Endo International Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 102. Endo International Main Business

Table 103. Endo International Latest Developments

Table 104. Endo International Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 105. Scrianen Product Offered

Table 106. Scrianen Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 107. Scrianen Main Business

Table 108. Scrianen Latest Developments

Table 109. Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 110. Meiaojian Product Offered

Table 111. Meiaojian Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 112. Meiaojian Main Business

Table 113. Meiaojian Latest Developments

Table 114. Meiaojian Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 115. Fishburg Product Offered

Table 116. Fishburg Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 117. Fishburg Main Business

Table 118. Fishburg Latest Developments

Table 119. Fishburg Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 120. Sunota Product Offered

Table 121. Sunota Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 122. Sunota Main Business

Table 123. Sunota Latest Developments

Table 124. Sunota Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 125. Ferguson Product Offered

Table 126. Ferguson Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 127. Ferguson Main Business

Table 128. Ferguson Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 129. Ferguson Latest Developments

Table 130. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Product Offered

Table 131. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 132. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Main Business

Table 133. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 134. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Latest Developments

Table 135. By-Health Product Offered

Table 136. By-Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 137. By-Health Main Business

Table 138. By-Health Latest Developments

Table 139. By-Health Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 140. Elevit Product Offered

Table 141. Elevit Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 142. Elevit Main Business

Table 143. Elevit Latest Developments

Table 144. Elevit Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 145. Nutrilite Product Offered

Table 146. Nutrilite Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 147. Nutrilite Main Business

Table 148. Nutrilite Latest Developments

Table 149. Nutrilite Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 150. Forceval Product Offered

Table 151. Forceval Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 152. Forceval Main Business

Table 153. Forceval Latest Developments

Table 154. Forceval Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 155. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Product Offered

Table 156. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 157. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Main Business

Table 158. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Latest Developments

Table 159. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 160. Osteroform Product Offered

Table 161. Osteroform Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 162. Osteroform Main Business

Table 163. Osteroform Latest Developments

Table 164. Osteroform Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 165. Natures Bounty Product Offered

Table 166. Natures Bounty Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 167. Natures Bounty Main Business

Table 168. Natures Bounty Latest Developments

Table 169. Natures Bounty Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 170. Renhe Pharmacy Product Offered

Table 171. Renhe Pharmacy Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 172. Renhe Pharmacy Main Business

Table 173. Renhe Pharmacy Latest Developments

Table 174. Renhe Pharmacy Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Picture of Folic Acid Tablets

Figure 2. Folic Acid Tablets Report Years Considered

Figure 3. Market Research Methodology

Figure 4. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (M Pcs)

Figure 5. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 6. Product Picture of 1mg

Figure 7. Product Picture of 5mg

Figure 8. Product Picture of Other

Figure 9. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 11. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Pregnancy Lady

Figure 12. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnancy Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Figure 13. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnancy Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 14. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Pregnant Lady

Figure 15. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnant Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Figure 16. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnant Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Lactating Lady

Figure 18. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Lactating Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Figure 19. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Lactating Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 20. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Child

Figure 21. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Child (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Figure 22. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Child (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Men

Figure 24. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Men (2015-2020) (M Pcs)

Figure 25. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Men (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 26. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in General

Figure 27. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Other

Figure 28. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 29. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 30. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 31. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 32. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 33. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 34. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company in 2019

Figure 35. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 36. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 37. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 38. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 40. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 41. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 42. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 44. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 46. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 47. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 48. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 49. United States Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 50. United States Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. Canada Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 52. Canada Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Mexico Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 54. Mexico Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 56. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 57. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 58. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 59. China Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 60. China Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Japan Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 62. Japan Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Korea Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 64. Korea Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. Southeast Asia Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 66. Southeast Asia Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. India Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 68. India Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Australia Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 70. Australia Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 72. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 73. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 74. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 75. Germany Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 76. Germany Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. France Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 78. France Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. UK Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)

Figure 80. UK Folic Acid Tabl

Continued…

