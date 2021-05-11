Global Folic Acid Tablets Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Folic Acid Tablets market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Folic Acid Tablets business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Folic Acid Tablets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Folic Acid Tablets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Folic Acid Tablets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Folic Acid Tablets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
1mg
5mg
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pregnancy Lady
Pregnant Lady
Lactating Lady
Child
Men
General
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bayer
Meydunlg
A＆Z Pharmaceutical
Cardinal Health
Leading Pharma, LLC
Endo International
Scrianen
Meiaojian
Fishburg
Sunota
Ferguson
Lisheng Pharmaceutical
By-Health
Elevit
Nutrilite
Forceval
SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP
Osteroform
Natures Bounty
Renhe Pharmacy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Folic Acid Tablets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Folic Acid Tablets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Folic Acid Tablets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Folic Acid Tablets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Folic Acid Tablets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Folic Acid Tablets Segment by Type
2.2.1 1mg
2.2.2 5mg
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Folic Acid Tablets Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pregnancy Lady
2.4.2 Pregnant Lady
2.4.3 Lactating Lady
2.4.4 Child
2.4.5 Men
2.4.6 General
2.4.7 Other
2.5 Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Folic Acid Tablets by Company
3.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Folic Acid Tablets Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Folic Acid Tablets by Regions
4.1 Folic Acid Tablets by Regions
4.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Folic Acid Tablets by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Folic Acid Tablets Distributors
10.3 Folic Acid Tablets Customer
11 Global Folic Acid Tablets Market Forecast
11.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Folic Acid Tablets Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Bayer
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.1.3 Bayer Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Bayer Latest Developments
12.2 Meydunlg
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.2.3 Meydunlg Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Meydunlg Latest Developments
12.3 A＆Z Pharmaceutical
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.3.3 A＆Z Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 A＆Z Pharmaceutical Latest Developments
12.4 Cardinal Health
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.4.3 Cardinal Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Cardinal Health Latest Developments
12.5 Leading Pharma, LLC
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.5.3 Leading Pharma, LLC Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Leading Pharma, LLC Latest Developments
12.6 Endo International
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.6.3 Endo International Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Endo International Latest Developments
12.7 Scrianen
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.7.3 Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Scrianen Latest Developments
12.8 Meiaojian
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.8.3 Meiaojian Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Meiaojian Latest Developments
12.9 Fishburg
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.9.3 Fishburg Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Fishburg Latest Developments
12.10 Sunota
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.10.3 Sunota Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Sunota Latest Developments
12.11 Ferguson
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.11.3 Ferguson Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Ferguson Latest Developments
12.12 Lisheng Pharmaceutical
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.12.3 Lisheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Lisheng Pharmaceutical Latest Developments
12.13 By-Health
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.13.3 By-Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 By-Health Latest Developments
12.14 Elevit
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.14.3 Elevit Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Elevit Latest Developments
12.15 Nutrilite
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.15.3 Nutrilite Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Nutrilite Latest Developments
12.16 Forceval
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.16.3 Forceval Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Forceval Latest Developments
12.17 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.17.3 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Latest Developments
12.18 Osteroform
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.18.3 Osteroform Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Osteroform Latest Developments
12.19 Natures Bounty
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.19.3 Natures Bounty Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Natures Bounty Latest Developments
12.20 Renhe Pharmacy
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Folic Acid Tablets Product Offered
12.20.3 Renhe Pharmacy Folic Acid Tablets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Renhe Pharmacy Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. Folic Acid Tablets Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of 1mg
Table 5. Major Players of 5mg
Table 6. Major Players of Other
Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 8. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 9. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 10. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 17. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales by Company (2017-2019) (M Pcs)
Table 18. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 19. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 20. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 21. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)
Table 22. Global Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
Table 23. Players Folic Acid Tablets Products Offered
Table 24. Folic Acid Tablets Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
Table 25. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Table 26. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 27. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 28. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 29. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 30. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 31. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 32. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 33. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 34. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 35. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 36. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 37. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 38. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 39. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 40. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 41. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 42. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 43. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 44. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 45. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 46. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 47. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 48. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 49. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 50. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 51. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 52. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 53. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 54. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 55. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 56. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 57. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 58. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 59. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Table 60. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 61. Folic Acid Tablets Distributors List
Table 62. Folic Acid Tablets Customer List
Table 63. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (M Pcs)
Table 64. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Forecast by Regions
Table 65. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 66. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Regions
Table 67. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (M Pcs)
Table 68. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 69. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 70. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 71. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (M Pcs)
Table 72. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 73. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 74. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 75. Bayer Product Offered
Table 76. Bayer Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 77. Bayer Main Business
Table 78. Bayer Latest Developments
Table 79. Bayer Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 80. Meydunlg Product Offered
Table 81. Meydunlg Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 82. Meydunlg Main Business
Table 83. Meydunlg Latest Developments
Table 84. Meydunlg Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 85. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Product Offered
Table 86. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 87. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Main Business
Table 88. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Latest Developments
Table 89. A＆Z Pharmaceutical Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 90. Cardinal Health Product Offered
Table 91. Cardinal Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 92. Cardinal Health Main Business
Table 93. Cardinal Health Latest Developments
Table 94. Cardinal Health Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 95. Leading Pharma, LLC Product Offered
Table 96. Leading Pharma, LLC Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 97. Leading Pharma, LLC Main Business
Table 98. Leading Pharma, LLC Latest Developments
Table 99. Leading Pharma, LLC Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 100. Endo International Product Offered
Table 101. Endo International Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 102. Endo International Main Business
Table 103. Endo International Latest Developments
Table 104. Endo International Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 105. Scrianen Product Offered
Table 106. Scrianen Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 107. Scrianen Main Business
Table 108. Scrianen Latest Developments
Table 109. Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 110. Meiaojian Product Offered
Table 111. Meiaojian Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 112. Meiaojian Main Business
Table 113. Meiaojian Latest Developments
Table 114. Meiaojian Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 115. Fishburg Product Offered
Table 116. Fishburg Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 117. Fishburg Main Business
Table 118. Fishburg Latest Developments
Table 119. Fishburg Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 120. Sunota Product Offered
Table 121. Sunota Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 122. Sunota Main Business
Table 123. Sunota Latest Developments
Table 124. Sunota Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Folic Acid Tablets Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 125. Ferguson Product Offered
Table 126. Ferguson Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 127. Ferguson Main Business
Table 128. Ferguson Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 129. Ferguson Latest Developments
Table 130. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Product Offered
Table 131. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 132. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Main Business
Table 133. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 134. Lisheng Pharmaceutical Latest Developments
Table 135. By-Health Product Offered
Table 136. By-Health Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 137. By-Health Main Business
Table 138. By-Health Latest Developments
Table 139. By-Health Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 140. Elevit Product Offered
Table 141. Elevit Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 142. Elevit Main Business
Table 143. Elevit Latest Developments
Table 144. Elevit Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 145. Nutrilite Product Offered
Table 146. Nutrilite Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 147. Nutrilite Main Business
Table 148. Nutrilite Latest Developments
Table 149. Nutrilite Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 150. Forceval Product Offered
Table 151. Forceval Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 152. Forceval Main Business
Table 153. Forceval Latest Developments
Table 154. Forceval Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 155. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Product Offered
Table 156. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 157. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Main Business
Table 158. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Latest Developments
Table 159. SAN JIU ENTERPRISE GROUP Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 160. Osteroform Product Offered
Table 161. Osteroform Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 162. Osteroform Main Business
Table 163. Osteroform Latest Developments
Table 164. Osteroform Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 165. Natures Bounty Product Offered
Table 166. Natures Bounty Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 167. Natures Bounty Main Business
Table 168. Natures Bounty Latest Developments
Table 169. Natures Bounty Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 170. Renhe Pharmacy Product Offered
Table 171. Renhe Pharmacy Folic Acid Tablets Sales (M Pcs), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Pcs) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 172. Renhe Pharmacy Main Business
Table 173. Renhe Pharmacy Latest Developments
Table 174. Renhe Pharmacy Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
List of Figures
Figure 1. Picture of Folic Acid Tablets
Figure 2. Folic Acid Tablets Report Years Considered
Figure 3. Market Research Methodology
Figure 4. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (M Pcs)
Figure 5. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 6. Product Picture of 1mg
Figure 7. Product Picture of 5mg
Figure 8. Product Picture of Other
Figure 9. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 10. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 11. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Pregnancy Lady
Figure 12. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnancy Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Figure 13. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnancy Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 14. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Pregnant Lady
Figure 15. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnant Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Figure 16. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Pregnant Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 17. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Lactating Lady
Figure 18. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Lactating Lady (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Figure 19. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Lactating Lady (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 20. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Child
Figure 21. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Child (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Figure 22. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Child (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 23. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Men
Figure 24. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Men (2015-2020) (M Pcs)
Figure 25. Global Folic Acid Tablets Market: Men (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 26. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in General
Figure 27. Folic Acid Tablets Consumed in Other
Figure 28. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 29. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 30. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 31. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sales Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 32. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 33. Global Folic Acid Tablets Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 34. Global Folic Acid Tablets Sale Price by Company in 2019
Figure 35. Global Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 36. Global Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 37. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 38. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 39. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 40. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 41. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 42. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 43. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Consumption 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 44. Middle East & Africa Folic Acid Tablets Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 45. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 46. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 47. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 48. Americas Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 49. United States Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 50. United States Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 51. Canada Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 52. Canada Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 53. Mexico Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 54. Mexico Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 55. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 56. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure 57. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 58. APAC Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 59. China Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 60. China Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 61. Japan Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 62. Japan Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 63. Korea Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 64. Korea Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 65. Southeast Asia Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 66. Southeast Asia Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 67. India Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 68. India Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 69. Australia Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 70. Australia Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 71. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 72. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 73. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 74. Europe Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 75. Germany Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 76. Germany Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 77. France Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 78. France Folic Acid Tablets Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 79. UK Folic Acid Tablets Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (M Pcs)
Figure 80. UK Folic Acid Tabl
Continued…
