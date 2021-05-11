Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Video Surveillance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Video Surveillance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mobile Video Surveillance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mobile Video Surveillance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mobile Video Surveillance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Hardware (Cameras, Storage Solutions)
Software (Video Analytics, VMS)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Residential
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hanwha Techwin
Infinova
Dahua
Axis Communications
United Technologies
Flir
Bosch Security Systems
Tyco International
Avigilon
Pelco
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Mobile Video Surveillance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Mobile Video Surveillance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Mobile Video Surveillance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mobile Video Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Segment by Type
2.3 Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Mobile Video Surveillance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Residential
2.5 Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Mobile Video Surveillance by Players
3.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Mobile Video Surveillance by Regions
4.1 Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mobile Video Surveillance by Countries
7.2 Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Surveillance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hanwha Techwin
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.1.3 Hanwha Techwin Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hanwha Techwin News
11.2 Infinova
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.2.3 Infinova Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Infinova News
11.3 Dahua
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.3.3 Dahua Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dahua News
11.4 Axis Communications
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Mobile Video Surveillance Product Offered
11.4.3 Axis Communications Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Axis Communications News
11.5 United Technologies
11.5.1 Company Details
To project the size of Mobile Video Surveillance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
