Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

SMS Service

Multimedia Information Service

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Enterprise

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AT&T

Apple

Vodafone

Mahindra Comviva

Google

Comverse

Inmobi

Kongzhong

Onmobile Global

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 SMS Service

2.2.3 Mobile Money

2.2.4 Mobile Infotainment

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Enterprise

2.4.2 Personal

2.5 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Regions

4.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Offered

11.1.3 AT&T Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AT&T News

11.2 Apple

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Apple Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Apple News

11.3 Vodafone

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Vodafone Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Vodafone News

11.4 Mahindra Comviva

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Mahindra Comviva Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Mahindra Comviva News

To project the size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

