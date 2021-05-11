Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Oncology Biosimilars market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oncology Biosimilars business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oncology Biosimilars market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oncology Biosimilars, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oncology Biosimilars market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oncology Biosimilars companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Monoclonal Antibody

Hematopoietic Agents

G-CSF

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Celltrion

BIOCAD

Biocon

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pfizer

Apotex

Sandoz International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oncology Biosimilars consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oncology Biosimilars market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oncology Biosimilars manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oncology Biosimilars with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oncology Biosimilars submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Oncology Biosimilars Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Oncology Biosimilars Segment by Type

2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibody

2.2.2 Hematopoietic Agents

2.2.3 G-CSF

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Oncology Biosimilars Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail Pharmacies

2.4.2 Hospital Pharmacy

2.4.3 Online Pharmacy

2.5 Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Oncology Biosimilars by Company

3.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Oncology Biosimilars Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Oncology Biosimilars by Regions

4.1 Oncology Biosimilars by Regions

4.2 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Biosimilars Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….continued

