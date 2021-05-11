Ground Defense System Market Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Ground Defense System market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Ground Defense System market will be like.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the ground defense market enforcement.
Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
Important Points Mentioned in the Ground Defense System Market Study
Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Cyber Security
Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
Intelligence & Data Warfare
Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military
Defense Intelligence
Law Enforcement
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Modern Weapons
Armored Fighting Vehicle
Command and Control System
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Satellite
Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Soldier Equipment
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Smart Clothing
Vision and Surveillance
RFID
Communication Devices
Others
Services
Artificial Intelligence
Cyber Security
Data Transfer Protocol
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Wearable Devices
Others
Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
