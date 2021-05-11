Global Biosimilar Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Biosimilar market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biosimilar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biosimilar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Biosimilar, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Biosimilar market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Biosimilar companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Human Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Peptides

Erythropoietin

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Allergan plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

BIOCAD

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biocon

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Celltrion

Genor BioPharma

Coherus BioSciences

Novartis

Pfizer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biosimilar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biosimilar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biosimilar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biosimilar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biosimilar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biosimilar Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Biosimilar Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Biosimilar Segment by Type

2.2.1 Human Growth Hormones

2.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2.3 Insulin

2.2.4 Peptides

2.2.5 Erythropoietin

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Biosimilar Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Biosimilar Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Biosimilar Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Biosimilar Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oncology

2.4.2 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

2.4.3 Growth Hormone Deficiency

2.4.4 Infectious Diseases

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Biosimilar Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Biosimilar Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Biosimilar Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Biosimilar Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Biosimilar by Company

3.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Biosimilar Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Biosimilar Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Biosimilar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Biosimilar Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Biosimilar Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Biosimilar by Regions

4.1 Biosimilar by Regions

4.2 Americas Biosimilar Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Biosimilar Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Biosimilar Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Biosimilar Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Biosimilar Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Biosimilar Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Biosimilar Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Biosimilar Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Biosimilar Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Biosimilar Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Biosimilar Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Biosimilar Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Biosimilar Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biosimilar by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Biosimilar Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Biosimilar Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Biosimilar Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Biosimilar Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

….continued

