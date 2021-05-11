Flame Retardant Plastics Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Flame Retardant Plastics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Flame Retardant Plastics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Flame Retardant Plastics market will be like in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sector, along with a rise in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. Besides, stringent legislative regulation for the use of environmental-friendly flame retardant materials is causative of the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Flame Retardant Plastics industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Flame Retardant Plastics industry.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Flame Retardant Plastics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Flame Retardant Plastics Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…