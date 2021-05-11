Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market: Overview

Inventory management systems are likely to help many businesses to administer stocks of expendable commodities across different surroundings. Such solutions are likely to influence supplier data, for instance, the available supply of parts and materials cost, & buyer data such as sales history, which helps to enhance the forecasting and planning for sales and production.

The rising need for a solution to sustain the organization’s assets and stock pushes monitoring and inventory management solutions globally. Various business organisations, sectors and government facilities are implementing strategies for monitoring and maintaining inventories to reduce human effort, improve product life cycle management, reduce operating costs, and others. Such benefits allow companies to increase their profitability.

Scope of the Report

The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is broadly segmented by component, application, and industry. Hardware revenue contribution is mainly due to significant deployment of inventory management and asset tracking solutionsby businesses due to increasing demand for proper inventory management needs. However, the software segment is expectedto contribute significantly over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

by Asset Type:

Electronics Assets

Returnable Transport Assets

In-Transit Equipment

Manufacturing Assets

Personnel/ Staff

by Function:

Location/Movement Tracking

Check-In/Check-Out

Repair & Maintenance

by Solution:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

by Industry:

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Enterprises are adopting asset tracking and inventory management solutions in order to increase revenue and to overcome the challenges concerning the loss faced due to the mismanaged inventories. Some of the prominent players identified in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market and profiled in the study include ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, JDA Software, Lowry solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software. Key players are adopting different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launch, and R& D focus to enhance the customer base. For instance, in 2017, Jolly Technologies announced the public release of Version 8 of its product line including Lobby Track, ID Flow,Asset Track, Eventleaf Desktop, and Label Flow.

Competitive Analysis:

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market before evaluating its possibility.

