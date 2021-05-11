Air Purifier Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2021 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Air Purifier Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Air Purifier Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

Air pollution has become one of the key concerns across the world, which results in fatal health problems such as lung cancer, heart problems, strokes, and chronic and acute respiratory diseases that can lead to death. Factors responsible for the deterioration of air quality includes the rapid increase in urbanization, industrialization, and pollution through vehicular emissions. In addition, the significant presence of VOCs, smoke, and pollens severely affects the quality of the indoor air. This is increasing the demand for air purifiers for both residential and commercial applications. Thus, the growing air pollution levels is expected to drive the growth of the air purifier market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing airborne diseases, and growing health consciousness among consumers are driving the market. Air pollution from industries is constantly emerging as a big threat to health of individuals as well as environment. In the recent years, air purifier market has witnessed a hike in demand fueled by the degrading air quality and increasing concerns towards health issues. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item in both underdeveloped and emerging economies particularly in the commercial and residential segments, owing to the high installation and maintenance cost. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Moreover, the global air purifier market is segmented based on filter type which includes HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA & Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Others. HEPA & Activated Carbon category holds the largest share in the global air purifier market. In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance over the next five years.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

High Efficiency Particulate Air

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Kay Players

Major organizations in the market are, but not limited to, IQAir North America Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Unilever PLC, Aerus LLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Competitive Analysis:

The Air Purifier Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Air Purifier Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Air Purifier Market before evaluating its possibility.

