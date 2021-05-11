Food-Grade Gases Market Insights – Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 – 2028)

The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market. Global food-grade gases market revenue growth is also being driven by research and development and various technological advancements to enhance shelf life and maintain quality of packaged and frozen food products.

The Food-Grade Gases industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Lightweight Materials Market report.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share contribution to the global food-grade gases market in 2020. Robust economic stability, rapid industrial growth, and increasing demand for frozen food products among consumers in countries in the region are some key factors driving market growth.

Key players in the market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Freezing

Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen Products

Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Beverages

Important Points Mentioned in the Food-Grade Gases Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

