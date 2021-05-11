Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Molecular Cytogenetics Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The global Molecular CytogeneticsMarketwas valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Molecular cytogenetics involves the combination of molecular biology and cytogenetics.It involves use of various reagents which helps to properly distinguish normal and cancer causing cells.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

1.2 Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

1.3 Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.4 Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Advanced Instruments

2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by End User:

1.1 Clinical & Research Laboratories

1.2 Academic Research Institutes

1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Other End Users

2. Global Molecular CytogeneticsMarket, by Application:

2.1 Genetic Disorders

2.2 Cancer

2.3 Personalized Medicine

2.4 Other Applications

3. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Technique:

3.1 Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.1.1 Array-Based Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.1.2 Standard Comparative Genomic Hybridization

3.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

3.3 In Situ Hybridization

3.4 Other Techniques

4. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Product:

4.1 Kits & Reagents

4.1.1 Testing Kits

4.1.2 Probes

4.1.3 Fluorescent Affinity Reagents

4.1.4 Other Kits & Reagents

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Consumables

4.4 Software & Services

5. Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABBott Laboratories, Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. Applied Spectral Imaging

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Danaher Corporation

6. Illumina, Inc.

7. Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

8. Perkinelmer, Inc.

9. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Molecular CytogeneticsMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

