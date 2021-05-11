Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market was valued at USD 715.34 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1636.46 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Transfection reagents are a part of novel biotechnology techniques. There is high demand of transfection solutions for efficient delivery of DNA, siRNA, oligos, and RNA into adherent and suspension cells, including hard-to-transfect cells. The market is thus expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Transfection Technology

1.2 Global Alliances Among Leading Research Institutes to Trigger Drug Discovery

1.3 Increase in R&D Spending and Research Activities By Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

1.4 Growing Research Activities in Cell Science

1.5 Increase in Demand for Synthetic Genes

1.6 Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Selective Effectiveness of Transfection Reagents

2.2 Home Brew Reagents Restrict Sale of Commercial Kits

2.3 High Reagent Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by End User:

1.1 Academics & Research Institutes

1.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2. Global Transfection Reagents and EquipmentMarket, by Application:

2.1 Biomedical Research

2.1.1 Gene Expression Studies

2.1.2 Cancer Research

2.1.3 Transgenic Models

2.2 Protein Production

2.3 Therapeutic Delivery

3. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.2 Equipment

4. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Method:

4.1 Biochemical Methods

4.1.1 Lipofection

4.1.2 Calcium Phosphate

4.1.3 DEAE-Dextran

4.1.4 Dendrimers

4.2 Physical Methods

4.2.1 Electroporation

4.2.2 Nucleofection

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Viral Methods

4.3.1 Adenoviruses

4.3.2 Retroviruses

4.3.3 Adeno associated Viruses

5. Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Life Technologies)

2. Promega Corporation

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5. Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Maxcyte, Inc.

7. Lonza Group Ltd.

8. Merck KGaA

9. Polyplus-Transfection Sa (Subsidary of Archimed)

10. Mirus Bio LLC.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Transfection Reagents and EquipmentMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

