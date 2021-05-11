Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Expansion of Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The Membrane filtration is a widely used separation technique in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. It finds extensive applications in the biopharmaceutical industry as products are susceptible to degradation due to heat and chemical treatment.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand od pharmaceutical products

1.2 Advances in filtration and Nano filtration

1.3 Increasing applications in control of air borne diseases

1.4 Rise in drug production

1.5 Strong biologics pipeline

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Guidelines Governing Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration

2.2 High cost f technology

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Technique:

1.1 Microfiltration

1.2 Ultrafiltration

1.3 Nanofiltration

1.4 Reverse Osmosis

1.5 Ion Exchange

2. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane FiltrationMarket, by Product:

2.1 Mce Membrane Filters

2.2 Coated Cellulose Acetate

2.3 Nylon

2.4 Ptfe Membrane

2.5 Pvdf Membrane

2.6 Other Membrane Filters

3. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Application:

3.1 Final Product Processing

3.2 Raw Material Filtration

3.3 Air Purification

3.4 Cell Separation

3.5 Water Purification

4. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA

2. General Electric Company

3. Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

4. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

5. 3M Company

6. Alfa Laval

7. Graver Technologies, LLC

8. Koch Membrane System

9. GEA Group

10. Novasep

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

