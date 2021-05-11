3D Bioprinting Market – Future Scope, Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled 3D Bioprinting Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The global 3D Bioprinting Marketwas valued at USD 411.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3394.93 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.43% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global 3D BioprintingMarketwas valued at USD 411.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3394.93 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Three dimensional (3D) bioprinting is the utilization of 3D printing and 3D printing–like techniques to combine cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts that maximally imitate natural tissue characteristics.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for Organ Transplantation

1.2 Rise in Public and Private Funding to Support 3D Bioprinting Research Activities

1.3 Increasing Use of 3D Bioprinting in the Drug Discovery Process

1.4 Growing Focus of Market Players on 3D Bioprinting

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Regulatory Guidelines Governing 3D Bioprinting

2.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global 3D BioprintingMarket, by Material:

1.1 Hydrogels

1.2 Extracellular Matrices

1.3 Living Cells

1.4 Other Biomaterials

2. Global 3D BioprintingMarket, by Application:

2.1 Research Applications

2.1.1 Drug Research

2.1.2 Regenerative Medicine

2.1.3 3D Cell Culture

2.2 Clinical Applications

2.2.1 Skin

2.2.2 Bone & Cartilage

2.2.3 Blood Vessels

3. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, by Technology:

3.1 Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

3.2 Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

3.3 Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

3.4 Microextrusion Bioprinting

4. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

2. Envisiontec GmbH

3. Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc.

4. Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

5. Regenhu Ltd.

6. Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

7. Biobots

8. Cellink

9. Gesim

10. Poietis

11. Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

12. 3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

