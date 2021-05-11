Biomarkers Market Size Is Expected To Exhibit 88.99 Billion USD By 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Biomarkers Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The global Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 27.91 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 88.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.75% from 2017 to 2025.Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Biomarkers are of immense importance in biotech based research and genetic studies. With Increasing fund and interest of private and public players, the market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Diagnostic applications such as personalized medicine and companion diagnostics

1.2 Increasing funds for R&D

1.3 Increasing Number of Cros and Low Cost of Clinical Trials in Developing Countries

1.4 Increase in the number of cancer cases

1.5 Interests in Biomarker Research

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

2.2 Poorly Suited Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems

2.3 Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biomarkers Market, by Disease Indication:

1.1 Cancer

1.2 Cardiovascular Disorders

1.3 Neurological Disorders

1.4 Immunological Disorders

1.5 Other Diseases

2. Global BiomarkersMarket, by Application:

2.1 Diagnostics

2.2 Drug Discovery and Development

2.3 Personalized Medicine

2.4 Disease Risk Assessment

2.5 Other Applications

3. Global Biomarkers Market, by Type:

3.1 Safety Biomarkers

3.2 Efficacy Biomarkers

3.2.1 Predictive Biomarkers

3.2.2 Surrogate Biomarkers

3.2.3 Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

3.2.4 Prognostic Biomarkers

3.3 Validation Biomarkers

4. Global Biomarkers Market, by Product:

4.1 Consumables

4.2 Services

4.3 Software

5. Global Biomarkers Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Qiagen N.V.

2. Perkinelmer, Inc.

3. Merck Millipore

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Enzo Biochem, Inc.

6. EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.

7. Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC.

8. Biosims Technologies Sas

9. Cisbio Bioassays

10. Signosis, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the BiomarkersMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

