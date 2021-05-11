Enterprise Data Management Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The detailed market intelligence report on the enterprise data management market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the enterprise data management market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028.

The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the enterprise data management market will be like in the years to come.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Key Highlights of Report

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions in the BFSI sector.

Factors such as robust presence of enterprise data management solutions and services providers such as Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Zaloni, Inc., and Oracle Corporation among others in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Zaloni, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnterWorks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, and MapR Technologies, Inc.

In January 2020, Innovative Routines International signed an agreement with Oracle. The Innovative Routines International Voracity data management software will operate on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure under the terms of the agreement.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Enterprise Data Management market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Enterprise Data Management market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Enterprise Data Management market growth worldwide?

