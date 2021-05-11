Eubiotics Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2028

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Eubiotics market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Eubiotics market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Important Points Mentioned in the Eubiotics Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

