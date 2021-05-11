Global Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Vaccines market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Vaccines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Vaccines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Animal Vaccines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Animal Vaccines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Animal Vaccines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Companion Animals

Cattle

Pigs

Poultry

Sheep

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zoetis

IDT Biologika

Merck Animal Health

Elanco

Virbac

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hester Biosciences

Vetoquinol

Hipra

Phibro Animal Health

Biogenesis Bago

China Animal Husbandry

Tianjin Ringpu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Animal Vaccines Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Animal Vaccines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Animal Vaccines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Attenuated Vaccines

2.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines

2.2.3 Subunit Vaccines

2.2.4 Toxoid Vaccines

2.2.5 Conjugate Vaccines

2.2.6 Recombinant Vaccines

2.2.7 DNA Vaccines

2.3 Animal Vaccines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Animal Vaccines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Animal Vaccines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Animal Vaccines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Animal Vaccines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Companion Animals

2.4.2 Cattle

2.4.3 Pigs

2.4.4 Poultry

2.4.5 Sheep

2.5 Animal Vaccines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Animal Vaccines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Animal Vaccines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Animal Vaccines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Animal Vaccines by Company

3.1 Global Animal Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Animal Vaccines Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Animal Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Animal Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Animal Vaccines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Vaccines Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Animal Vaccines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Animal Vaccines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Animal Vaccines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Animal Vaccines by Regions

4.1 Animal Vaccines by Regions

4.2 Americas Animal Vaccines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Animal Vaccines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Animal Vaccines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Animal Vaccines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Animal Vaccines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Animal Vaccines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Animal Vaccines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Animal Vaccines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Animal Vaccines Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Animal Vaccines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Animal Vaccines Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Animal Vaccines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Animal Vaccines Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Animal Vaccines by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Animal Vaccines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Animal Vaccines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Animal Vaccines Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Animal Vaccines Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Animal Vaccines Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

….continued

