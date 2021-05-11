Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market To Rise At 13.0% CAGR By 2027, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe touch screen for household appliances market was valued at US$ 146.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 402.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Germany, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, and Italy are the major countries in Europe known for large-scale industrialization and urbanization. Increasing adoption of household appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, coffee machines, and washing machines among individuals is fueling the integration of touchscreen feature.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Arçelik A.?.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Electrolux AB

Groupe SEB

Haier Inc

LG Electronics

Miele

Smeg S.p.A.

Whirlpool Corporation

Vestel

Samsung.

Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market Segmentation

By Display Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

By Product

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Ovens and Microwave

Coffee Machines

By Display Size

Less than 7 Inch

7 Inch and Above

The research on the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances market.

