Electric Vehicles Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Electric Vehicles Market is expected to reach USD 793.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Electric Vehicles space.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment dominated the market with a share of 48.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and decreasing prices of the battery. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives of developing nations to promote the manufacturing of the Electric Vehicles.

The Commercial Vehicle is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% over the forecast period as the government of the developing countries is replacing the fuel-based bus with electric buses in order to reduce the CO2 emission.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Key participants include Volkswagen Group, Tesla Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, BMW, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Hyundai, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicless market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car

Vehicle Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Electric Vehicles market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Electric Vehicles market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

