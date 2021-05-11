South America Tunnel Boring Machine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2027 – Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand and Forecast by Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Tunnel Boring Machine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The tunnel boring machine market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 427.43 million in 2019 to US$ 591.09 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The tunnel boring machine market in SAM is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. The Rest of SAM includes Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, and Peru. The region is gradually reopening after observing reduced COVID-19 cases in some of the countries in SAM. Mining and construction are likely to restart in Colombia and Peru, whereas in Brazil and Chile, the situation remains more complicated due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Herrenknecht AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

The Robbins Company

TERRATEC Ltd.

SAM Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segmentation

SAM Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Type

Slurry TBM

Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM

Open Gripper TBM

Shielded TBM

Multi-Mode TBM

Other Types

SAM Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By Geology

Soft Ground

Hard Rock Ground

Variable Ground

Heterogeneous Ground

SAM Tunnel Boring Machine Market – By End-User

Transportation

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Other End-Users

The research on the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Tunnel Boring Machine market.

