Oxidized Starch Market 2018 – Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Scope, Development up to 2028

Oxidized Starch Market: Snapshot

Oxidized Starch or modified starch are chemical derivatives of starch material. These are in growing demand in various industries including food and beverage, paper, and pharmaceuticals, thanks to their enhanced properties. A modified starch displays additional stability against acid, heat, time, shear, cooling, and freezing.

Oxidized starch market is also expected expand due to the additional viscosity, length, shorter gelatinization time, and increased visco-stability. Oxidized starch is most prominently used as a thickening agent, emulsifier, and stabilizer in food products. It is also used as a disintegrant in pharmaceutical applications and as a binder in the manufacturing of coated paper. The growing innovation in the oxidized starch market is paving way for a more dynamic and applicable starch variety, the genetically modified starch. The new starch variety promises to create several new growth opportunities for all players in the oxidized starch market.

Other varieties of starch such as pre-gelatinized starch also provides important applications such as thickening instant desserts, gravy granules, cold water and milk. Commercial pizza is also gets runny crust quality from modified starches. Moreover, products from the oxidized starch market are also used as fat substitutes in diet products. Such diet product includes widely served fat hard salami and industrial yogurt. Due to modified starch, these products drop their fat content to about one-third of the original quantity.

New applications for products in the oxidized starch market include reducing dripping from frozen products. Modified starch’s bonding with phosphate enables starch varieties to absorb more water and bond ingredients together. Hence, modified starch varieties work as an emulsifier for French dressing. This is done with the enveloping of oil droplets and later with suspension in water.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Overview

Several types of modified starches are of substantial commercial value as they are low-cost, biodegradable polymers whose properties and functionalities are significantly improved. Oxidized starch is obtained by treating it with certain amount of oxidizing agent under controlled conditions. A wide variety of oxidizing agents are used for the production. Increased whiteness, reduced microbiological content, amazing whiteness, and remarkable adhesion are some of the key improvements oxidization brings to the native starch. These properties boost the usage of oxidized starch as adhesion coating in batters and breading and in making transparent confectionery products. In particular, they are extensively used as thickener for applications requiring gels of very low rigidity. Constant advancement in methods for preparing oxidized starch has expanded its applications, thus underpinning lucrative market prospects in the years to come.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Key Trends

The global oxidized starch market is driven largely by their rising demand in diverse industry verticals such as confectionary, baking, paper, textile, and construction. The rising application is attributed to its role in improving the physical and chemical properties of the end products in these industries. The extensive usage of oxidized starches in the baking industry to improve the functional attributes of dough and for warp sizing in the textile industry are notable factors accentuating the revenues. Several macroeconomic factors support lucrative demand for oxidized starch. The changing lifestyle of consumers across the world and the rapid pace of urbanization is favoring the rapid expansion of the market.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Market Potential

The suppliers of ingredients for the production of oxidized starch are diversifying their sources, extending beyond prominent sources such as potato and tapioca. In this regard, several players are bolstering their capabilities. Some of the companies engaged in such initiatives are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, and Ingredion Incorporated. This in recent times have led them exploit oxidized starch for making gluten-free baked goods. The market has also in the past couple of years witnessed notable mergers with players of end-use industries and acquisitions of ingredient suppliers. This has paved way to substantial lucrative opportunities in the market. In the past year, the market has witnessed attractive growth momentum from the substantial thrust by regulatory agencies that conclude that the consumption of modified starches, including oxidized starches, are safe to consume by adults. In recent years, there have been striking advancement in the production methods of oxidized starches, which has led to their production on a large scale thereby boosting the market. In addition, they are also making progress in the application of oxidizing agents.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Regional Outlook

The report makes an in-depth assessment of the market prospects in key regional markets and takes a closer look at emerging avenues in recent years. The report also offers evaluates the impact of key trends driving the various regional markets over the assessment period of 2018–2026. On the overall geographical front, North America is emerging as a potentially lucrative regional market, driven by several favorable factors. Europe with its burgeoning confectionary industry is likely to witness profuse demand for oxidized starches. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific will witness a promising demand in the years to come, coming from the food industry.

Global Oxidized Starch Market: Competitive Outlook

The study presents insights covering the key elements of the global competitive dynamics, factors affecting the entry of new entrants, and prominent trends shaping the regional contours. It analyzes the impact of various strategies adopted by top players to consolidate their shares or positions in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the oxidized starch market are Cargill Inc., Ulrick and Short Ltd., Universal Starch Chem Allied, Tate and Lyle Plc., Avebe U.A., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., China Essence Group Ltd., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Penford Corporation.

