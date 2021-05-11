Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market size reached USD 1,178.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The research methodologies used for evaluating the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.

Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to stringent regulations implemented by government in countries in North America to reduce carbon emissions, adopt more environment-friendly and renewable energy resources and vehicles, and rising focus on reducing dependence on fossil fuels among others, are driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation.

The report on global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Grease

Brake Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Drive System Fluid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants industry.

Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

