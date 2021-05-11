Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Immuno-Oncology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Immuno-Oncology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca, Plc

Sanofi S.A.

Roche AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Novartis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Immuno-Oncology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Immuno-Oncology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Immuno-Oncology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Immuno-Oncology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Immuno-Oncology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Immuno-Oncology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Immuno-Oncology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.2.3 Cancer Vaccines

2.2.4 CAR-T Cell Therapy

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Immuno-Oncology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Drugstores

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

