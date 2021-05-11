Drug Screening Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Drug Screening market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Drug Screening market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.

North America held the largest share of the global drug screening market in the year 2019. Increased incidence of drug abuse in the region and implementation of regulations permitting drug screening are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Drug Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Drug Testing Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Tubes

Calibrators & Controls

Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Urine Samples

Hair Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Other Samples

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Workplaces

Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Pain Management Centers

Individual Users

Schools & Colleges

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Drug Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Drug Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Drug Screening Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Drug Screening Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Drug Screening Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…