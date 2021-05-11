Drug Screening Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The latest report on the Drug Screening market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Drug Screening market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.
North America held the largest share of the global drug screening market in the year 2019. Increased incidence of drug abuse in the region and implementation of regulations permitting drug screening are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.
Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools & Colleges
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Drug Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Drug Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Drug Screening Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Drug Screening Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Drug Screening Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
