Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.

The North America region held the largest share of the global elder care services & assistive devices market in 2019, due to growing elderly population, increasing demand for assistive devices for elderly care, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and growing emphasis on safety of geriatric patients by governments of countries in the region.

Key market participants include Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

