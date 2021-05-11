eHealth Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends – Increasing penetration of smartphones and emergence of advanced technologies

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global EHealth Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global EHealth market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global EHealth market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of eHealth Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/398

Key Highlights from the Report:

Electronic health records are patient-centric and real-time generated records that rapidly use the available information and a reliable environment. EHR comprises of medical histories of patients and offers a comprehensive overview of the patient’s care. This is projected to boost the growth of the telehealth solutions segment over the estimated period.

Remote monitoring services are a telemedicine service extensively used to regulate and monitor the patient’s condition. It also assesses the performance of the control and preventive check-ups outside the vicinity of medical organizations. The accelerated adoption of remote monitoring services is projected to augment the growth of the healthcare providers segment in the forecast timeframe.

Hospitals accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019 and are projected to lead the market expansion in the forthcoming years. The growth can be accredited to the growing investment to develop the healthcare system and the increasing incidences of chronic and infectious illnesses.

The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to dominate the market growth over the projected timeframe due to the rapid emergence of eHealth solutions, a large number of unchecked populations in APAC countries such as China and India, and the escalating geriatric populace in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

Major companies operating in the market include Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Philips, Optum, Medtronic, Inc., IBM Corporation, Epic Systems, and Mckesson, among others.

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/398

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

eHealth Market Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

eHealth Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users

eHealth Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. eHealth Market By Product and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. eHealth Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. eHealth Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…