Durable Medical Equipment Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.

Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.

Key players operating in the market are Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

