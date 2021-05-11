Lycopene Market Boost In Forecast Period Due To Significant Use In Pharmaceutical And Food Industry

Global lycopene Market Overview

Lycopene is found abundantly in vegetables and red fruits including watermelon, tomato, apricots, pink guava, papaya, grapefruit, asparagus, red cabbage, mango and carrots. Lycopene is an antioxidant, which protects the human body from damage caused by compounds called free radicals.

Global lycopene market is likely to boost in forecast period due to its significant use in the pharmaceutical and food industry

Further, Lycopene is known for preventing diseases including hypothesis, cancer (prostate cancer, digestive tract cancer, bladder cancer, skin cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer), cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and other bone disorders, male infertility, hypertension and other human diseases.

Regional analysis for lycopene Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Global lycopene key market players

The global market for lycopene comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance version on lycopene mainly for increasing its end-use in various industries.

Some key market participants are DSM, BASF, Kagome, LycoRed, Kagome, Tomatia, Wellgreen Technology, Xi’an lyphar biotech corp, Chr. Hansen, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hoffmann-La roche Ltd.,

General nutrition center company, Jamieson laboratories Ltd., The nature’s bounty Co., Bayer AG, Shaanxi huike botanical development Co. Ltd., San-Ei Gen, Licofarma S.r.l., Dangshan sinojuice food, Royal DSM N.V., NBTY and Bayer AG, among other prominent players.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

