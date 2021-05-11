Demand For Round Corrugated Box Market Likely To Grow In Tandem With Growth In Number Of E-commerce Sites

Global Market: Introduction

Round corrugated box has been gaining increasing demand as a packing material of choice, as it is cost-effective and provides sustainable packaging solutions.

These boxes provide a stable cushion for range of products, keeping the items safe for transportation, shipping, and handling.

Further, rising scope of application in the packaging of gifts, cosmetic, food, garments, and healthcare products will possibly be one of the key factors influencing the development of round corrugated box market.

The demand for round corrugated box is likely to grow in tandem with growth in the number of e-commerce sites.

Global Round Corrugated Box Market Regional Overview

The global round corrugated box market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The APEJ region is expected to drive the global round corrugated box market due to the growing construction and retail sector in the region, especially in countries such as India and China.

The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness average growth in overall round corrugated boxes market.

Eastern Europe and Latin America regions are expected to register high growth in the global round corrugated box market in the next decade, due to the growing demand and consumption of the round corrugated boxes.

MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region.

Global Round Corrugated Box Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the round corrugated box market are:

International Paper

DS Smith Plc

WestRock Company

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company

Georgia Pacific LLC

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

