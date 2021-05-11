Demand For Round Corrugated Box Market Likely To Grow In Tandem With Growth In Number Of E-commerce Sites

Global Market: Introduction
Round corrugated box has been gaining increasing demand as a packing material of choice, as it is cost-effective and provides sustainable packaging solutions.
These boxes provide a stable cushion for range of products, keeping the items safe for transportation, shipping, and handling.
Further, rising scope of application in the packaging of gifts, cosmetic, food, garments, and healthcare products will possibly be one of the key factors influencing the development of round corrugated box market.
The demand for round corrugated box is likely to grow in tandem with growth in the number of e-commerce sites.
Global Round Corrugated Box Market Regional Overview
The global round corrugated box market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The APEJ region is expected to drive the global round corrugated box market due to the growing construction and retail sector in the region, especially in countries such as India and China.
The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness average growth in overall round corrugated boxes market.
Eastern Europe and Latin America regions are expected to register high growth in the global round corrugated box market in the next decade, due to the growing demand and consumption of the round corrugated boxes.
MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region.
Global Round Corrugated Box Market Key Players
Some of the key players in the round corrugated box market are:
- International Paper
- DS Smith Plc
- WestRock Company
- Pratt Industries, Inc.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Sonoco Products Company
- Georgia Pacific LLC
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
