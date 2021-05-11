Digital Twin Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2028

The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 106.26 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady digital twin market revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of IoT in industries and increasing use of digital twin technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems. Digital twin technology provides real-time production and asset visibility to identify obstructions to streamline flow of operations and enhance product development.

Digital twin market in North America contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, rising adoption of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for IoT in healthcare and automotive sectors. Additionally, robust presence of leading providers of digital twin technology in the region is causative of steady market growth.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., Ansys Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Hexagon AB, and Aveva Group PLC.

Factors such as robust presence of international Digital Twin solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

System digital Twin

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Big Data Analytics

Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality

5G

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

