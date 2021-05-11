Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a variety of genetic tests done at home by the consumer without visiting any healthcare facilities or taking help from professionals. DTC genetic tests allow consumers to go through the process and purchase any genetic testing kits themselves from online channels.

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Drivers

With the growing number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, diabetic retinopathy, etc., the global DTC genetic testing market is expected to grow substantially. The growth in consumer awareness in direct-to-consumer genetic testing with the demand for DTC genetic testing is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. The leading manufacturers are focusing on several new marketing techniques to promote the growth of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market. Consumers nowadays are often buying direct-to-consumer genetic test kits out of curiosity to obtain knowledge regarding traditional family migration. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/20

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Key participants include 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on test type, carrier testing generated a revenue of USD 139.21 million in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period, as it is used to determine if an individual is a carrier of particular recessive autosomal diseases, utilized by fertility planners who help them to predict the chances of genetic defects transmitted by their offspring.

The over-the-counter channel expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period due to the convenience of purchasing a test kit for customers residing in developed world rural areas, as enforcement authorities inspect them individually to make them easier to purchase.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application is the major contributor to the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market. The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.7% of the market in the year 2019, as it can detect different changes in a separate letter to enhance further test performance.

North America dominated the market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing in 2019, due to evolving customer outlook for genetic testing, and increased spending, along with a large amount of disposable income, makes it possible for customers to spend more on direct-to-consumer genetic testing, such as genetic and nutrigenomics testing. The North America region held approximately 34.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28.3% market in the year 2019.

#If You Want Order This Report Now here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/20

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market?

What would be the impact of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Definition

1.2. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Methodology

1.4. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…