Crop Monitoring Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2027

Crop Monitoring Market Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, YARA International, a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM announced to have concluded an agreement to build a leading farming digital platform of the world, which would provide holistic digital services and instant agronomic advices.

The sensing & imagery segment held the largest market share of 49.3% in 2019. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The rising need to obtain real-time data on fields and crops to evaluate and analyze the data for growth in farming operations has increased the utilization of sensing and monitoring devices, which has driven the segment.

The crop scouting & monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Rising need to detect pests and diseases as early as possible and implement a safe and effective treatment has driven the segment.

Key market participants include Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Soil Monitoring

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Yield Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Scouting & Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Crop Monitoring market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Crop Monitoring market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Crop Monitoring market growth worldwide?

