Deep Learning Chip Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Deep Learning Chip market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Deep Learning Chip Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Deep Learning Chip Market Definition

1.2. Deep Learning Chip Market Research Scope

1.3. Deep Learning Chip Market Methodology

1.4. Deep Learning Chip Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Deep Learning Chip Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Deep Learning Chip Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Deep Learning Chip Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Deep Learning Chip Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Deep Learning Chip Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Deep Learning Chip Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Deep Learning Chip Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…