Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.
Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.
North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. In the presence of beneficial programs such as the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery and American Society of Craniofacial Surgery, organizing annual symposia for expanding surgeon and patient knowledge of CMF procedures is projected to improve usage levels over the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cranial Flap Fixation Device
CMF Distraction Device
Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
Thoracic Fixation Device
Bone Graft Substitute Device
MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
CMF Drilling Systems
Mid Face Implant Systems
Patient-Customized Solutions
3D Printing technology Device
Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Metal Based Implants
Titanium
Other Metal Alloys
Bioabsorbable Material
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Co-polymers
Self reinforcing (SR)
Ceramic Based Implants
Polymers/Biomaterials
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
Distraction Osteogenesis
Others
Plastic Surgery
ENT
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Here are the questions we answer…
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Definition
1.2. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Research Scope
1.3. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Methodology
1.4. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
