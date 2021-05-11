Coal Tar Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes.

The latest report on the Coal Tar market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Coal Tar industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced plans to expand its coal tar distillation project and after it received environmental clearance along with other necessary clearance regarding the expansion.

In March 2018, Gearbulk and Puma Energy created a joint venture in order to operate five coal tar pitch and bitumen tankers as well as perform liquid coal tar pitch, asphalt and bitumen, creosote, and coal tar transportation contracts.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for coal tar from industries such as aluminum, paint, dyes, and photographic materials in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)

Coal Tar Pitch

Carbon Black Oil

Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Aluminum Industry

Roofing

Tire Industry

Paint Industry

Wood Preservation

Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Online

Offline

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

