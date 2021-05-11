Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Recent Trends, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Import and export, demand and supply, gross margin, supply chain management and distribution channel are the other aspects examined during the research. The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide. This adds more clarity to the research. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

The researchers find out why sales of Cognitive Assessment and Training are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Cognitive Assessment and Training industry.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing geriatric population and patients suffering from dementia in countries in the region. The U.S. government has been investing significantly in research and development of solutions for mental diseases and conditions, which is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)

The Cognitive Assessment and Training market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

