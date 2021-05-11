Contact Lenses Market High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2028

The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World. Other than this, development plans & policies, marketing terminologies, manufacturing protocols, current trends, dynamics of the market, and classification shave been explained in brief in this report. The team of researchers and analysts presents the readers accurate statistics and analytical data in the report in a simple manner by means of graphs, diagrams, pie charts, and other pictorial illustrations.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb expanded its parameters for toric contact lenses. This expansion helped Bausch + Lomb provide the necessary tools for eye care professionals to address unique vision needs of their patients.

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

North America accounted for 32.1% share in the global contact lenses market in 2020. Robust presence of key market player and rising research on ophthalmology is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Retail Stores

Brand Showrooms

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

