Cloud ERP Market Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

The global cloud ERP market size reached USD 44.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud ERP market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to streamline business processes, rising demand for real-time analytics to improve operational efficiency, and increasing integration of big data analytics with cloud ERP solutions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue to propel revenue growth of the global cloud ERP market going ahead.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of public cloud-based cloud ERP solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of cloud ERP solutions among large enterprises to simplify business performance and operational efficiency.

Increasing adoption of cloud ERP for operation management to boost operational efficiency is expected to drive revenue growth of the operation segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud ERP market during the forecast period.

BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of cloud ERP solutions by companies in the BFSI sector to enhance daily operations processes while keeping operating effectiveness.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sage Group plc, Workday, Inc., QAD Inc., Genius Solutions, Inc., OpenPro, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., and Ramco Systems Limited.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Finance

Operations

Sales & Marketing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud ERP Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud ERP Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Cloud ERP

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Cloud ERP

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…