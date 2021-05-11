Companion Diagnostics Market Technology, Applications, Industry Analysis, Share, Future Growth, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Report 2027

The global market for companion diagnostics is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.9%, to grow from USD 2.43 billion in 2019 to USD 9.72 billion by 2027.

Increasing incidences of cancer cases are expected to fuel demand growth for the global companion diagnostics product. Increasing government efforts to improve companion diagnostics and treatments used in cancer patients’ care is also projected to stimulate development in the worldwide market for companion diagnostics. Moreover, the escalating need for personalized medication, technological advancements, and extensive R&D activities are further projected to bolster the market growth.

Deals Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions are an integral part of the Companion Diagnostics industry. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry.

In January 2020, QIAGEN NV and Amgen collaborated intending to develop tissue-based companion diagnostics for the identification of patients with cancers that have the KRAS G12C mutation.

In April 2018, Bristol Myers Squibb and Illumina announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics for immunotherapy. This strategy aimed at developing new products to cater to the demands of the unmet needs of patients. This activity will help the company to capture a high revenue share.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on technology, genetic sequencing generated a revenue of USD 0.47 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period due to the highly technological sequencing methods that allow the detection of mutations, fusions, alterations in copy numbers, tumor mutation burden, microsatellite instability, etc.

The skin cancer disease indication expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecasted period attributable to the increasing skin cancer incidence due to medication side effects and prolonged sensitivity to toxic sun rays are helping doctors to manage patients with skin cancer.

The hospital application is the major contributor to the Companion Diagnostics Market. The hospital application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 59.5% of the market in the year 2019, due to the availability of established hospital infrastructure, and qualified professionals increase the inclination of patients towards hospitals coupled with the growing patient pool due to a high incidence of chronic diseases would be helpful for the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market for Companion Diagnostics in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 38.3% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 28.6% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Companion Diagnostics Market based on the technology, disease indication, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Companion Diagnostics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Companion Diagnostics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Companion Diagnostics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Companion Diagnostics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Companion Diagnostics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Companion Diagnostics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

