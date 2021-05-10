Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

Vaginal rejuvenation is the procedure that comprises vaginal construction or reconstruction through invasive or non-invasive surgeries. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, vaginal rejuvenation is highly popular and is the latest cosmetic trend in the cosmetic and beauty market. The demand for vaginal rejuvenation is high. Nowadays, beauty is very important for women and the desire for beauty enhancement is not limited to the face anymore. The vaginal rejuvenation procedure mainly focuses on the improvement of the cosmetic appearance and tightening of the vagina to enhance sexual function. The currently available treatment options for vaginal rejuvenation are reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation, functional vaginal rejuvenation and cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation. Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation surgeries are aimed at correcting and repairing the anatomical structure of a vagina. In these procedures, surgeons decrease the diameter of the vagina and correct the incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and congenitally malformed vagina. They also repair defects caused after vaginal delivery. Functional vaginal rejuvenation mainly focuses on the enhancement of sexual sensations. This is done by increasing clitoral stimulation for better sexual pleasure and the amplification of the G-spot by injecting collagen to make it more sensitive and large.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Segmentation

The global vaginal rejuvenation market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation Perineoplasty Vaginoplasty

Functional vaginal rejuvenation Clitorial Unhooding G-Spot amplification

Cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation Labioplasty Revirginization Hoodectomy



Based on end user, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Based on geography, the global vaginal rejuvenation market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global vaginal rejuvenation market are Almirall, Viveve Medical, Fotona and Hologic.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

