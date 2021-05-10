Tissue Expanders Market: Medical Tourism to Impact Global Market Growth Forecast 2017 to 2026

A gist of Tissue Expanders Market report

The Tissue Expanders Market report covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Tissue Expanders Market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle.

Removal of breast attributed to growing cases of breast cancer has led to surge in demand for reconstructing breast. In addition, increasing demand for reconstructing the scalp and forehead skin attributed to skin distinction is expected to contribute towards growth of the global tissue expanders market during the forecast period. Moreover, treatment of cancer diseases leads to severe injuries on neck and face, burns and birth defects. Growing preference for the reconstruction treatments as compared to skin implants or grafts will continue to rev up sales of tissue expanders globally.

According to Fact.MR, the global tissue expanders market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2026.

Reconstruction Surgeries to Boost Demand

Prevalence of breast cancer has led to increasing demand for treatment such as mastectomy and lumpectomy. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), nearly 17.1 million minimally-invasive and surgical cosmetic procedures were conducted in the U.S. in 2016. Moreover, a recent report by CDC states that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women and the most common cause of death as well. Treatment of the breast cancer can lead to breast removal or other injuries on face and neck. Growing need for breast construction will continue to rev up demand for tissue expanders in the global market during the forecast period. Surge in demand for reconstruction of breast and injured forehead, face and neck is expected to contribute towards growth of the tissue expanders market in North America.

On the basis of geography, this Tissue Expanders Market report covers the prominent regions, concentrates on product sales, value, market share and growth outlook in these regions, which include:

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet? What challenges will vendors running the Tissue Expanders Market go through? What aspects do the consumers look up while buying Marketing Attribution Software? At present, who is buying your product or service globally? Who are your primary contenders? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across various regions? What are the trends affecting the performance of the Tissue Expanders Market?

