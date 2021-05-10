EV Traction Motor Market- Key Factors Fuelling Growth Forecast 2017 to 2026

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the EV Traction Motor Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues and key prospect. The insights and analytics on the EV Traction Motor Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

What are the Challenges Faced by Key Stakeholders in EV Traction Motor Market?

Use of rare-earth metals and magnets in the designing process results in higher production costs, which in turn creates significant challenges for the EV traction motor industry. Ensuring unmatched efficiency during the process of energy conversion continues to be one of the biggest challenges in the designing framework of EV traction motors, which results in unnecessary complexity of the motor designs.

Lack of well-established charging infrastructure and higher costs are creating considerable hindrances in the wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). In addition, complexities in the designing and manufacturing paradigms for EVs are likely to place a lot on the shoulders of automakers, thereby creating challenges for them. Such factors are likely to hamper the growth of EV traction motor market.

EV Traction Motor Market- The Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The EV Traction Motor Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the EV Traction Motor Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the EV Traction Motor Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the EV Traction Motor Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

